Digital Printing on Wood Market Size, Industry Share and Total Revenue Growth Rate by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 2.8%.
Digital Printing on Wood Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030
The Plywood segment is projected to be the dominant offering over the forecast period followed by Particleboard. ”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Digital Printing on Wood Market By Type (Plywood, Particleboard, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), and Medium-Density Fibreboard (MDF)), and End Use (Vertical Application, Fire Retardant Applications, Furniture, Flooring, Roofing, Yachts, and Recreational Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.
The global digital printing on wood market size was valued at $4,607.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,979.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2021 to 2030.
A printing on wood is done with the help of digital printers. These printers enable users to directly print onto pre-manufactured wooden boards, onto small wooden items, or wrap wooden items with vinyl graphics. In addition, the digital printing on wood enables user to print photo-quality logos, images, and text directly onto wood substrates. In the wood working industry, digital printing is rapidly being used in a variety of applications, such as furniture, store fixtures, flooring, long with the point-of-purchase displays, wall paneling and even cabinetry. The benefits associated with the digital printing on wood includes total design flexibility, high image quality, substrate versatility, and low labor requirements.
The global Digital printing on wood industry is anticipated to witness significant growth over the period of forecast. The significant impacting factors in the market include increase in preference towards printed wood flooring among designers and architects and rise in usage of engineered woods.
The research report presents a complete judgment of the digital printing on wood market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Competitive Analysis:
The digital printing on wood industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.
Some of the major key players of the global digital printing on wood market include,
Electronics For Imaging Inc.
Roland DG Corporation
SWISS KRONO Group
Simpac S.r.l.
Stainer Schriften & Siebdruck GmbH & Co. KG.
Top Impacting Factors:
As per the digital printing on wood market outlook, the significant factors that drive the digital printing on wood market growth include increase in preference toward printed wood flooring among designers and architects and rise in usage of engineered woods. However, high initial costs along with concerns related to emergence of alternatives for wood restrain the market growth. On the contrary, growth in the residential real estate across the globe creates lucrative digital printing on wood market opportunity.
Research Methodology:
The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international digital printing on wood market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
4) Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the digital printing on wood market share of key vendors.
5) The report includes major digital printing on wood suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.
