Power Leaves Corp. Completes First Commercial Shipments, Marking Significant Milestone in Coca Industry

With These Successful Commercial Shipments out of Colombia, PLC has now Generated Its First Revenues and Validated the Strength of Its Supply Chain

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Power Leaves Corp. (“PLC”), a manufacturer of decocainized coca leaf extract, announced today that it has successfully delivered its first commercial shipments of decocainized coca extract and coca essence products in Q3 2023. This achievement, realized in September, confirms PLC’s ability to ship products to international markets and marks its transition to a revenue-generating company.

“This is an incredibly significant milestone for PLC. It not only marks our first revenues as a company, but it confirms the strength of our supply chain and operations,“ said Pat McCutcheon, Co-Founder & CEO, of PLC. “2023 continues to be a transformational year for PLC, with more agreements expected to be signed in the coming weeks and months. We believe that our coca extract products can serve as the next generation healthy ingredient and fill a significant gap in the market.”

These shipments were part of the previously announced supply agreements, including the agreement to supply coca extract products to a Canadian food and beverage company, with a contract value of up to US$2.75M over two years.

The coca extract and coca essence products are expected to be used for product development and finished beverage products for the Canadian and US markets. Follow-on product shipments are expected under supply agreements in the coming weeks and months.

“The shipment of PLC’s coca essence product also signifies what we understand as the first-ever commercial sale of this novel product," continued Mr. McCutcheon. “While Coca-Cola has previously leveraged coca extract, PLC has a robust product development pipeline of novel coca products that have previously been unavailable to the market, including our coca essence product. We remain incredibly excited for what is to come as our team works to increase sales and bring to market other novel coca products.”

About the Products

PLC has developed proprietary coca extracts optimized for flavor and aroma that will serve as the foundation for its commercial products. The coca extract is high in protein, vitamins, and nutrients and has multiple known health benefits including providing gastrointestinal relief, increases in energy, and appetite suppression, among others. Specifically, PLC has two core products:

Coca Extract:

A crude coca extract with an exceptional flavor profile and packed with an array of nutrients that is ideal for soft drinks and energy drinks.

The global carbonated beverage market is a $232B(1) opportunity, where "Cola" is the largest segment of the market, with natural cola products struggling to deliver flavor that pops.

Coca Essence:

A highly aromatic, terpene-rich concentrate for dilution and blending into alcoholic beverages such as gin, vodka, tequila, and hard seltzer.

The U.S. alcoholic beverage market is a $283B(2) opportunity and in a "health trend" crisis, needing new, natural-based ingredients to reinvigorate products.

Overall, the global food and beverage industry is experiencing rising demand for natural and nutritious products and ingredients that are free of chemicals and have an exceptional taste profile. Today, the majority of "flavor" agents are chemically synthesized, add zero nutritional value, and require an "artificial flavor" label that reduces customer appeal.

In comparison, PLC’s coca extract products offer a new "hero" ingredient that is immediately recognizable and makes products stand out. As a real food ingredient, PLC’s coca extract can add nutritional value to product labels and be listed as "natural flavors" or directly as "coca extract", increasing the positive health perception of a product.

About Investing In Power Leaves Corp.

Power Leaves is currently accepting investments from accredited investors through a Reg D 506(c) offering, where it is expected to only be open for a limited time. To learn more about investing in Power Leaves visit invest.powerleaves.com.

About Power Leaves Corp.

Founded in 2019, Power Leaves is breaking the monopoly on the supply of coca leaf extract and ushering in a new Age of Coca. Through an exclusive agreement with an Indigenous community, Power Leaves has developed the first-ever legal Colombian supply chain for decocainized coca extract to supply the global food and beverage markets. Through its established infrastructure, Power Leaves is developing and manufacturing proprietary formulations of coca extract and essence that offer an exceptional taste profile and an all-natural source of protein, nutrients, and positive health benefits. For more information, visit www.powerleaves.com.

Investors:

Myra Group

Investor Relations

Evan@myragroup.co

Media:

CMW Media

powerleaves@cmwmedia.com

858.221.8001

Market Data Forecast, 2022 Statista, 2023

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could, "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive shareholder, director or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, PLC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.