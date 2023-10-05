Reunion Neuroscience Inc. to Participate in October Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc., a venture backed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative and patented therapeutic solutions for underserved mental health conditions, today announced that Greg Mayes, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences. Please contact your representative to schedule a 1x1 meeting with the company.



Event: Oppenheimer Private Company Showcase Format: Presentation by Greg Mayes, president and CEO, and 1-on-1

meetings Date: October 11th, 2023 Time: 3:30 P.M. E.T. Location: New York, NY Event: Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum Format: Management 1-on-1 meetings Date: October 17 & 18, 2023 Location: Virtual

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc.

Reunion is committed to developing innovative therapeutic solutions for underserved mental health conditions. The Company’s lead asset, RE104, a proprietary, novel, serotonergic psychedelic compound and the only 4-OH-DiPT prodrug in clinical development, is being investigated as a potential treatment for postpartum depression that could provide rapid symptom relief and durable efficacy. RE104 is protected under U.S. Patent No. 11,292,765 issued on April 5, 2022 (priority June 30, 2020), with claims for composition of matter, methods of manufacturing, formulations and methods of use for a genus of hemiester tryptamines, including RE104, which could provide protection out to June 30, 2041. Reunion is also developing the RE200 series, which includes preclinical compounds designed with enhanced receptor selectivity to address additional therapeutic applications.

For further information: