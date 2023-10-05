Japanese foreign minister to visit Việt Nam

VIETNAM, October 5 -

HÀ NỘI — Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yōko Kamikawa will visit Việt Nam on October 10-11, at the invitation of Vietnamese counterpart Bùi Thanh Sơn.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday that the visit takes place as the Việt Nam-Japan relations are "flourishing comprehensively in all aspects with a very high level of political trust."

The two sides are promoting engagements via exchanging delegations at both high level and all levels as well as exchanges between localities, and also recently Việt Nam had a visit by Crown Prince Akishino and the Crown Princess Kiko of Japan.

Việt Nam and Japan are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023, and since the start of the year, almost 500 events have been held to commemorate this.

The foreign minister of Japan is expected to hold talks with Vietnamese counterpart Sơn as well as have meetings with other Vietnamese senior leaders. — VNS