Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,302 in the last 365 days.

Resolution on social policies reviewed at 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum

VIETNAM, October 5 -  

 

HÀ NỘI — The eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee entered the fourth working day on Thursday, focusing on reviewing the 10-year implementation of a resolution on a number of issues regarding social policies in the 2012-20 period.

Discussions on the 10-year implementation of the resolution, issued by the 11th Party Central Committee during its fifth plenum, were presided over by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

In the afternoon, members of the committee discussed in groups on the 15-year implementation of the 10th Party Central Committee's Resolution 27/NQ/TW dated August 6, 2008 on the building of a contingent of intellectuals  in the national modernisation and industrialisation period.

Also on Thursday, members of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat gave their opinions on the absorption and explanation of issues discussed during the session.

As scheduled, the eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee will take place until Sunday — VNS

You just read:

Resolution on social policies reviewed at 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more