Alaska Airlines Joins Forces with UP.Labs to Launch Airline Venture Lab

Alaska Airlines and UP.Labs aim to launch startups to enhance network optimization and routing, aircraft maintenance, revenue management and more to transform the future of airlines

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the UP.Summit, Alaska Airlines and UP.Labs, a first-of-its-kind venture lab unlocking the future of transportation and mobility, announced the establishment of the Airline Venture Lab, a partnership to build startups that solve core strategic challenges for Alaska Airlines and the future of aviation. With a goal of launching the first startup in 2024, the new partnership will focus on identifying high value solutions that address some of the greatest areas of friction within aviation. These could address operational efficiency, guest experience or other angles in the business of travel. This is the third such corporate partnership for UP.Labs, following Porsche AG and an undisclosed large retailer.



“Innovating with new technologies, to solve problems and better serve our guests, is in our DNA,” said Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci. “30 years ago, we pioneered the use of RNP technology, allowing us to fly more efficient flight paths and to serve communities safely and reliably in regions with challenging flight conditions. We were the first to sell tickets online, and to use the Flyways machine learning software to make flight paths even more efficient and sustainable in today’s crowded airspace. We know that sometimes our innovation comes from within our company, and sometimes it takes key partners to unlock. Today, we are excited to announce our work with one such partner: working with UP.Labs on new solutions that can address challenges facing our business and unlock progress for aviation as a whole.”

The announcement of this corporate partnership with UP.Labs builds on Alaska Airlines’ existing relationship with multi-strategy mobility investment firm UP.Partners. Alaska Airlines is already a limited partner in UP.Partners’ venture capital fund, UP.Ventures. This new partnership leverages UP.Partners’ unique ecosystem and exemplifies the mutual commitment both companies have toward advancing the future of transportation technology.

Joining the Airline Venture Lab as Senior Advisor and Investment Committee member is Sean Menke. Sean is currently executive chairman of Sabre and former CEO of Sabre, Frontier and Pinnacle Airlines. He also held executive roles with Air Canada and Hawaiian Airlines.

“I’m thrilled to have Alaska Airlines as UP.Labs’ newest corporate partner so we can advance how airlines operate,” said John Kuolt, Founder & CEO of UP.Labs. “Together we will launch innovative new businesses with the world’s best entrepreneurs to maximize the potential of the industry. On a personal note, my grandfather founded Horizon Air, which is still a core part of Alaska Airlines today, so I’m honored to have the opportunity to build upon the legacy my grandfather started.”

UP.Labs believes that partnering with leading corporations in the mobility space is the fastest way to make an impact on the transportation challenges our society faces. The company’s first corporate partnership with Porsche in the automotive space has led to the successful launch of Pull Systems, a software platform that manages and automates electric vehicle performance. As UP.Labs' first airline partner, Alaska Airlines will help move mobility forward and bring aviation into its next era.

