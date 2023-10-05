Kevin Andrews Named President of PrismHR

Innovative Industry Expert Brings Visionary Mindset to Newly Expanded Role

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrismHR, a Vensure Employer Solutions company and the leading HR technology software powering payroll, benefits and HR for businesses across the U.S., today announced that Kevin Andrews has been named the company’s president. Andrews joined PrismHR in 2022 as President of Product and Technology before now assuming the new role of President.



Recognized for his innovative mindset and deep industry experience, Andrews will oversee the continued expansion of PrismHR’s platform and its technology solutions. He remains Chief Technology Officer for PrismHR’s holding company, Vensure Employer Solutions, and an adviser to its board of directors.

“By working with PEOs and ASOs,” Andrews said, “PrismHR helps support small and midsize businesses across the U.S. In doing so, we make it possible for these companies to improve efficiency, expand their businesses and support the customers they serve. That is an important mission, as these SMBs are the backbone of the U.S. economy. Knowing what PrismHR offers its clients and what’s in store, I am excited to take the company forward through this next stage.”

Andrews has spent nearly 30 years in the HR technology space, building and managing several leading organizations. Prior to PrismHR, he served as Chief Technology Officer, Benefits, at Alight Solutions, where he was part of the leadership team that helped take the company public. Before that, he was President and CTO at Hodges-Mace LLC, which was later acquired by Alight. Andrews started his career as co-founder of SmartBen, where he worked as President and CEO for over 15 years.

In his time at PrismHR, Andrews has focused on enhancing the performance of the company’s technologies, expanding its development roadmap and increasing customer collaboration. The results of his leadership have been telling, including significant advancements to PrismHR’s data warehouse and reporting strategy, the rollout of the PrismHR Unified Employee Experience (UEX) and the launch of several new products. Through the acquisition of Namely, Andrews has helped accelerate PrismHR’s entry into the HCM space.

“Kevin has made a tremendous impact on our organization since he came on board,” shared Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. “His experience and mindset have helped us improve our technologies and build out product strategy, further differentiating what PrismHR has to offer. He is an ideal fit for PrismHR, and we are thrilled to have Kevin as the company’s president.”

About PrismHR

PrismHR’s mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software, combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits and HR while leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing more than $80 billion in payroll each year. A Vensure Employer Solutions company, PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, its mission is to energize the lives of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). As a “One Employer Solution,” Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies benefiting both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting www.vensure.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/445a6e43-0469-4e01-9424-d78ecc25385e

