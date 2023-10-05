Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,285 in the last 365 days.

GXO Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, November 8, 2023

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and made available at that time on investors.gxo.com.

Access information:
Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 877-407-8029
International callers: +1 201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13741225
Live webcast: investors.gxo.com

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks, until November 22, 2023, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13741225.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Investor Contact

Chris Jordan
GXO Logistics, Inc.
+1 203-536-8493
chris.jordan@gxo.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

GXO Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more