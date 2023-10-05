 Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Saudi Arabia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Noting that there are brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan and friendly ties between the two countries` leaders, President Ilham Aliyev recalled his visits to Saudi Arabia. The head of state once again hailed the moral and political support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the issues of protection and restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in all periods - both during the occupation and after the liberation of lands from occupation. President Ilham Aliyev praised the fact that the mutual support of the two countries within international organizations has become traditional.

Regarding economic collaboration, President Aliyev noted positive examples in the energy sector and underscored the significance of substantial investments by Saudi Arabian companies in Azerbaijan's energy industry. He also expressed satisfaction with the broad range of bilateral ties across various domains.

Ambassador Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili first conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked the ambassador to pass along his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince.

Saying that he was very honored to be appointed as the ambassador to Azerbaijan, Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili pointed out that Azerbaijan is a friendly and brotherly country for Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that he had received specific directives to foster and enhance relations in various domains.