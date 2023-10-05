Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

On October 4, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, they exchanged views on regional issues.

Olaf Scholz expressed Germany’s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries of the region. He emphasized that his country supports the Brussels process led by President of the European Council Charles Michel. The German Chancellor lauded the visit of the resident coordinator mission of the UN in Azerbaijan to the city of Khankendi as a positive step.

The head of state underlined Azerbaijan's commitment to the regional peace agenda and its close support for the Brussels process conducted with the participation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the humanitarian aid provided by the central government to the Armenian residents of Karabakh, said that services are provided to the Armenian residents in the fields of migration and social protection on the ground, adding that the relevant registration processes have started, and a dedicated online portal has been established for this purpose.

In a display of Azerbaijan's commitment to transparency in this sphere, the head of state mentioned that a delegation comprised of representatives from the UN Resident Coordinator Office in the country and specialized UN agencies had conducted a visit to the area. He also highlighted that their subsequent statement confirmed the absence of any recorded damage to the civilian population and civil and social infrastructure.