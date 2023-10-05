Telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

TAJIKISTAN, October 5 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Belarus, Honorable Alexander Lukashenko.

The President of the Republic of Belarus sincerely congratulated the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of his birthday and expressed his good wishes.

Along with expressing satisfaction with the current level of interstate relations, the heads of state supported the continuation of the interstate dialogue between Tajikistan and Belarus in order to further promote the entire set of relations between the two countries within the framework of strategic partnership.

The Presidents of Tajikistan and Belarus exchanged views on specific issues of the international and regional agenda.