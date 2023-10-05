Submit Release
Cloud hosting leader netart.com launches its operations in Norway

NetArt Group's netart.com brand is launching its operations in Norway providing a modern, fast, and secure cloud hosting service.

CRACOW, POLAND, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The netart.com brand is part of NetArt Group, which has been providing top-quality IT solutions since 1997. More than 1,000,000 customers have already taken advantage of NetArt Group's offerings, registering more than 5,000,000 domains, launching more than 500,000 hosting services, and activating more than 1,000,000 SSL certificates. Today services offered by netart.com are available in Norway.

After two years of preparation, netart.com is finally entering the Norwegian market. With netart.com's services, any website can now enjoy fast cloud hosting with CDN, which guarantees a performance previously available only to public clouds, dedicated servers, and VPS.

Unlike other companies offering their services in Norway, netart.com provides true cloud hosting using LXC containerization. This allows sites to run faster with scalable resources and seamless operation. The thing that sets netart.com apart from regular hosting is the fact that at netart.com, each website runs on several hundred servers simultaneously!

Services offered by netart.com include cloud hosting with CDN, business mail, domain registration, VPS servers, SSL certificate, Cloud Backup, Mail Backup, and much more. The company is now offering sensational discounts — visit their website at https://www.netart.com/ to learn more.

