European Political Community meets today in Granada

On 5 October, the Spanish city of Granada will host the European Political Community (EPC) meeting.

The meeting will bring together some 50 leaders from across the continent. The leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine are invited to take part in the event. The President of the European Council, the President of the European Commission and the President of the European Parliament are also invited to the meeting.

So far, the European Political Community has met twice. At the first meeting in October 2022 in Prague, leaders mainly discussed peace and security issues, especially Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the energy crisis. At the following meeting in June 2023 in Bulboaca (Moldova), they discussed joint efforts for peace and security, energy resilience, and connectivity and mobility in Europe.

The focus of this meeting will be on the current conflicts affecting the continent. “The aim is to take advantage of the attendance of most European leaders to re-establish their unity vis-à-vis Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” said a press release by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The meeting of the European Political Community will take place ahead of the informal meeting of the European Council, planned for 6 October, also in Granada.

