Culture Moves Europe launches new call for artists – open for Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine

The second call for individual mobility of artists and cultural professionals is now open for submission of applications for mobility grants to 40 countries participating in the EU-funded Creative Europe programme. Applicants from Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine are eligible to apply.

The candidate should be at least 18 years old, be an artist or cultural professional active in architecture, cultural heritage, design and fashion design, literature, music, visual arts, or performing arts.

The applicant should also have an international partner with whom he/she will work on the cultural project.

Applicants legally residing in Ukraine will exceptionally have the option to directly apply for a virtual mobility grant.

The programme provides a travel and accommodation allowance as well as a range of other benefits. The amount of each grant is calculated on an individual basis.

This second round of applications will be open until 31 May 2024. During this period, the Culture Moves Europe calls will be operating on a rolling basis, with evaluation periods at the end of every month during the application period.

