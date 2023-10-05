Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,244 in the last 365 days.

Socio-demographic portrait of a civil servant in Belarus

This publication prepared by SYMPA/BIPART experts examines how the socio-demographic characteristics of civil servants have changed in recent years. The main source of information for the study was the statistical data published by the National Statistical Committee every two years. The latest available data gives an idea of the composition of civil servants in 2019; to assess changes, each indicator is compared with previous years – 2017 and especially 2015, after which the number of civil servants decreased significantly.

There is a gender imbalance among civil servants: men, despite their small number, occupy managerial positions more often and have longer service years. In particular, there are only a few women among high-ranking managers, and the heads of executive committees are completely dominated by men. For most women, the “glass ceiling” is the position of deputy head of the organization. During the period of the largest reduction in the number of civil servants from 2015 to 2017, women were fired more often, especially those of older age (first of all, retirement age) and those with a low level of qualification (specialists and leading specialists). 

SYMPA/BIPART. 2022

You just read:

Socio-demographic portrait of a civil servant in Belarus

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more