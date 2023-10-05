Flow Cytometry Market Expected to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 8.3%
Flow cytometry market provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow cytometry market is a biophysical, laser-based analytical technology, which is used to measure and analyze cells in a fluid system. Cells under analysis are labelled using fluorescent techniques and then excited using laser to emit light at different wavelengths to analyze characteristics of cells or particles. During the process, a sample of cells or particles is suspended in fluid and injected into a flow cytometer machine. Approximately 10,000 cells can be analyzed and processed by a computer in less than one minute.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :
Miltenyi Biotec, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin S.p.A., bioMérieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Sartorius AG
On the basis of component, the flow cytometry market analysis showed that the instruments segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to development of novel instrument designs, demand for highly efficient replaceable components, applications in treatment of newer diseases, and increase in research & developments in flow cytometry techniques. Reagents & consumables are expected to emerge as the leading segment as they are essentials in flow cytometry analysis. In addition, combination of imaging capabilities and instruments further boost instrument performance and make it more accessible to emerging economies.
On the basis of technology, the bead-based flow cytometry segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to flow cytometry market trends like wide scale use of technology in research field, lesser time consumption, and simultaneous analysis of multiple samples. However, the cell-based flow cytometry segment is the highest revenue generating segment, owing to its wide scale application in the diagnosis of various diseases such as cancer and HIV, biomedical research, and its increasing use in monitoring the progress of drug treatment.
On the basis of application, academic & clinical applications segment accounted for a major share of the market share in the flow cytometry market in 2021, owing to increase in research of academic & clinical applications academic & clinical applications of flow cytometry. However, the diagnostic applications segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to rise in use of technology in diagnostic applications.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The situation of COVID-19 has varied outcome when related to vaccinations. There is an emerging gap in the economic recovery between high-income and low and middle income countries. After the pandemic severely disrupted global trade, the world is witnessing a robust rebound, which is helping with the recovery in the year 2021. Trade contributes to speeding up economic recovery from the pandemic by providing sustained foreign demand for exports and ensuring the availability of imported intermediate products and services. Amidst the initial outbreak of COVID-19, the outlook for the flow cytometry industry was positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in application of flow cytometry techniques in research activities and clinical trials have increased the demand for flow cytometry products. For instance, Cytek Biosciences Inc. helped researchers and clinicians in the world to study impact of the COVID-19 virus on human immune systems in March 2020. Flow cytometry showed that COVID-19 patients reduced B-cell and T-cell frequencies compared to recovered donors and healthy donors. Moreover, according to the data by the National Institute of health (NIH), the flow cytometry analysis at the time of first evaluation after admission revealed significant differences among patients with moderate diseases with a severe phenotype and critical phenotype in U.S.
