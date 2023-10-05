Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,247 in the last 365 days.

Police raid a bottle shop at Kukum as part of preventative measures in preparation for the PG23

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) raided a bottle shop in the Kukum area as part of preventative measures in preparation for the Pacific Games 2023.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau during his weekly press conference said, “Hundred plus cartons of beer had been confiscated during the raid. Central Response Unit (CRU) at Central Police Station (CPS) raided the bottle shop with a tip of information from the public in the early hours on 1 October 2023.”

“Two suspects have been identified during the raid. The suspects were arrested and placed in police custody and police dealt with them for illegal sale of beer,” said Mr Mangau.

“Just like to remind those who sell beer try to follow your license condition. Those conditions will tell what time exactly to sell your beer,” Commissioner Mangau emphasized.

“As police are preparing for the PG23 we will not tolerate such activities of black market in the capital of Honiara where the games will be hosted,” said Mr Mostyn.

The police chief said, “Selling beers after hours could lead to some unwanted activities in the city. Few other fatal accidents have happened in the past along our roads because of the availability of beer after hours with cheap prices which people have access to.”

RSIPF Press

You just read:

Police raid a bottle shop at Kukum as part of preventative measures in preparation for the PG23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more