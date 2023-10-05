Police raid a bottle shop at Kukum as part of preventative measures in preparation for the PG23

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) raided a bottle shop in the Kukum area as part of preventative measures in preparation for the Pacific Games 2023.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau during his weekly press conference said, “Hundred plus cartons of beer had been confiscated during the raid. Central Response Unit (CRU) at Central Police Station (CPS) raided the bottle shop with a tip of information from the public in the early hours on 1 October 2023.”

“Two suspects have been identified during the raid. The suspects were arrested and placed in police custody and police dealt with them for illegal sale of beer,” said Mr Mangau.

“Just like to remind those who sell beer try to follow your license condition. Those conditions will tell what time exactly to sell your beer,” Commissioner Mangau emphasized.

“As police are preparing for the PG23 we will not tolerate such activities of black market in the capital of Honiara where the games will be hosted,” said Mr Mostyn.

The police chief said, “Selling beers after hours could lead to some unwanted activities in the city. Few other fatal accidents have happened in the past along our roads because of the availability of beer after hours with cheap prices which people have access to.”

RSIPF Press