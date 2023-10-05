Submit Release
Gizo police rescue ray boat with 16 passengers during bad weather in Western Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Gizo have rescued a ray boat with 16 passengers on board between Gizo, Ranonga and Vella la Vella on 29 September 2023.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau weekly Press Conference said, “The 40 horsepower engine carried a total of sixteen passengers on board and were rescued near Liapari Island.”

Commissioner Mangau said, “Police officers on their return from RC Nicholson College in Vonunu during bad weather sighted the boat floating between Gizo, Ranonga and Vella la Vella Island.”

“Passengers on board the boat using paddles and signal police officers on their return to Gizo. Officers attended and rescued ten adults and six children. They have also encountered fuel shortage and were drifting towards Liapari point,” said Mangau.

Mr Mangau said, “Police transferred the women and children and towed the boat to nearby Island at Vonunu and dropped off women and children at Vonunu main

Police call on the good people of Western Province to make sure they have enough fuel to travel, observe the weather carefully and do not overload boats during bad weather.

