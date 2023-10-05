Police investigate hit and run incident at the main road opposite SINIS office in Honiara

The National Traffic Department (NTD) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) are investigating a hit and run incident opposite the Solomon Island National Institute of Sport early in the morning on 29 September 2023.

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau during his weekly press conference said, “An unidentified vehicle driving in easterly direction hit a woman who unfortunately died on the spot. The hit and run occurred around 4 and 5am early in the morning which claimed the life of an adult woman who was part Western and Choiseul province.”

“I call on the general public who might have any information about the accident to assist our NTD officers with their investigation.”

“As our roads are now fixed, I appeal to our drivers to drive responsibly. Do not drink and drive. Drunkenness can cloud your judgement when you are behind the wheel and we have seen accidents which are the result of this ignorance,” said Mr Mangau.

Commissioner Mangau reminded drivers and vehicle owners that the police will step up its operation and will not tolerate those who are breaching the traffic rules on our roads as we prepare for the PG23.

RSIPF Press