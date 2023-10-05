SINGAPORE’S BENGAWAN SOLO EXPANDS DIGITAL FOCUS WITH A NEWLY LAUNCHED ECOMMERCE STORE

SINGAPORE, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 40-year-old Singaporean brand Bengawan Solo has officially launched its eCommerce website, providing an updated digital space for both local and overseas customers to engage with the brand.

This recent investment in eCommerce adoption is also part of the company’s strategic move to ensure Bengawan Solo’s reputation as a Singaporean premium food gift in the local competitive market.

Bengawan Solo’s website redesign features a new UI/UX interface, enhanced user experience, improved functionality and diverse payment modes to provide a frictionless experience for customers regardless of their geographical location. With the support of SmartOSC - a premium, award-winning eCommerce agency, these upgrades allow better storytelling of Bengawan Solo’s heritage, showcasing products and flexible delivery options such as same-day delivery or in-store pickup.

Henry Liew, Director, stated, "For over 40 years of serving our valued customers, Bengawan Solo has always placed the highest priority on great taste, quality, and freshness in all our offerings. We will continue to do this with an added focus on accelerating our digital strategy, an imperative and crucial move as it further enhances our offerings in view of a potentially changing retail environment."

The upgraded website is also set to help boost Bengawan Solo’s order fulfillment capabilities by up to 50 percent. When an order is placed online, fulfillment staff can quickly receive alerts to pick, pack, and ship the products to customers in minimal time. By replacing manual processes with an ERP integration, Bengawan Solo can efficiently scale fulfillment operations, enabling the Company to meet growing consumer demands online and improve customer satisfaction.

Liew added, "A key to our success has been delivering the best quality products and experiences to our customers, maintaining the same beloved taste, quality, and freshness with greater convenience. SmartOSC's strong tech teams have worked closely with us to ensure we stay at the forefront of a digitally enabled and great consumer experience online."

With over 40 brick-and-mortar stores islandwide, Bengawan Solo has won the hearts of both locals and overseas visitors, establishing itself as a purveyor of Singaporean premium food gifts. Their entry into the eCommerce space marks a significant milestone for the brand, fostering increased consumer engagement and loyalty.

This launch marks the beginning of Bengawan Solo Singapore’s expansion plans, with more developments to be announced in the future.

About Bengawan Solo

The first Bengawan Solo Cake Shop was a small neighborhood corner store on the east coast of Singapore, where cakes, kueh (traditional local confectionery) and other sweet confections were prepared to perfection in the modest back kitchen of Mrs Anastasia Liew. More than 40 years later, the passion and commitment to great taste, quality and freshness have made Bengawan Solo Singapore a household brand name locally and a firm favourite with overseas visitors looking for a uniquely Singaporean premium food gift.

For more information, visit: https://bengawansolo.sg/

About SmartOSC

With more than 16 years in operation, SmartOSC is an award-winning digital commerce agency of 1000+ experts, across 8 countries including Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the US, and the UK. With deep experience across most enterprise platforms and technology stacks, our customers choose us because we can solve complex implementations at scale, backed by 1,000+ successful projects launched.

For more information, visit: http://smartosc.com/