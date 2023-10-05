Veronica Finnegan of Dynamic Discoveries Mental Health Counseling to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An amazing woman with a passion for mental health. Even more amazing is her life experience – especially throughout her educational background, her career, and most important, as a single adoptive mother. As our guest states, “I put my heart and soul in everything I do.” This is the story of Veronica Finnegan.

Veronica Finnegan is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) at Dynamic Discoveries Mental Health Counseling. She also is the author of Giving Birth Doesn’t Make You a Mother. In addition, she works as a counselor at NOCD, where she guides individuals in their journey to overcome the challenges surrounding Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Established in 2010, Dynamic Discoveries Mental Health Counseling, Veronica works with all ages from adults to adolescents to children. She works with couples, families, and groups. Her specialties include anxiety, trauma, and relationships. According to her website, the services that surround her specialties include image therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, self-awareness, addiction counseling, rehabilitation counseling, anxiety management, motivational enhancement therapy, and kid’s and teen’s emotional intelligence. In addition, for the past few years, Veronica has been heading a women’s inner child therapy group.

Veronica graduated twice from St. John’s University with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, and a Master’s degree in Rehabilitation Counseling then became licensed as a Mental Health Counselor. She worked as an Assistant Director of Inpatient Psychiatry at Queens Hospital for sixteen years, where she received Employee of the Month awards. She was also recognized for her work with Helping Healers Heal for developing and leading events to support employees during the Covid 19 pandemic and beyond. Prior to Queens Hospital, she spent ten years at Hillside Hospital Long Island Jewish as a Supervisor where she developed programs and curriculum for several inpatient units. This past December she left the hospital setting to work remotely and especially to be home with her son. “It was a big move, but a great move,” notes Veronica.

Veronica’s recently written book Giving Birth Doesn’t Make You a Mother, chronicles Veronica’s journey and the son that she adopted at 4½ years of age – he is now 11 years old. “Released in April of 2023, the story is about what I have done to help heal him from his trauma,” explains Veronica. “I then move into a comprehensive view of my over twenty-six-year counseling career – what many of my clients expressed to me in terms of the things that they needed as children, but never received. This story explains how to meet the emotional needs of children. It’s a guide to healing, conscious, and transformative parenting. From a mother and therapist’s perspective, be the best version of yourself, especially to your children.”

As a therapist and employee at NOCD, which is an all-OCD and expanding treatment organization recently endorsed by ex-germaphobe, now OCD educator, and treatment advocate, Howie Mandel, Veronica exclusively uses an evidence-based, gold standard treatment modality known as Exposure and Response Prevention for members. NOCD refers to recipients of treatment as members, instead of clients or patients. Exposure and Response Prevention teaches members how to handle intrusive and uncomfortable thoughts (obsessions) without engaging in debilitating actions (compulsions) to counter those intrusive thoughts. By not performing those compulsions, the brain adapts (habituates) to the obsession, and is no longer stressful. “In layman’s terms, it’s like facing the fear,” clarifies Veronica. “Avoiding fear makes it bigger, while facing fear extinguishes it. It’s similar to a cognitive behavioral therapy approach, but it contradicts most traditional therapeutic models that have been used to treat anxiety.”

“What I do is a nice balance,” observes Veronica. “While my work at NOCD is structured and regimented, the work at my private practice is more open-ended and innovative.”

In addition to her regular mental health work, Veronica is on the panel for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund where she works in a mental health capacity with first responders and those near the World Trade Center. For many years, the fund only covered those with physical medical issues. Only recently, does the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund now cover those with emotional trauma who were at or near the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, and the days following.

“It’s important to ask for help if you need it,” concludes Veronica. “Help is out there and it’s worth it. Mental health is critical, especially in the time that we are living in, as the world is such a stressful place. If people take the time to invest in themselves, it’s the best gift that you can give yourself.”

Close Up Radio will feature Veronica Finnegan in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday October 9th at 5pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://www.dynamicdiscoveriesmhc.com/