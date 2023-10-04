Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,251 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk takes part in the 20th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club

RUSSIA, October 4 - Alexei Overchuk takes part in the 20th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk addressed the Valdai International Discussion Club. The topic of the 20th meeting, being held in Sochi on 2-5 October, is Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone.

During his speech, Mr. Overchuk described the dynamics of and prospects for developing integration processes in the Eurasian space in the context of today’s global transformations, and also the work being carried out during the year of Russia’s chairmanship of the EAEU bodies to create a common vision of the future and determine the vectors for strategic development in the Eurasian region.

The Deputy Prime Minister also answered questions from International Discussion Club delegates on developing Russia’s international trade and economic relations.

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk takes part in the 20th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more