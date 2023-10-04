RUSSIA, October 4 - Alexei Overchuk takes part in the 20th Annual Meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk addressed the Valdai International Discussion Club. The topic of the 20th meeting, being held in Sochi on 2-5 October, is Fair Multipolarity: How to Ensure Security and Development for Everyone.

During his speech, Mr. Overchuk described the dynamics of and prospects for developing integration processes in the Eurasian space in the context of today’s global transformations, and also the work being carried out during the year of Russia’s chairmanship of the EAEU bodies to create a common vision of the future and determine the vectors for strategic development in the Eurasian region.

The Deputy Prime Minister also answered questions from International Discussion Club delegates on developing Russia’s international trade and economic relations.