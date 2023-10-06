Gene Therapy Market estimated to surpass US$ 14.66 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.29% driven by rising chronic diseases
The global gene therapy market is evaluated at US$4.264 billion for the year 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.29% to reach the market size of US$14.661 billion by 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.29% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$14.661 billion by 2028.
Globally rising rates of chronic diseases including cancer, and rare diseases with genetic problems among others are some of the main causes fueling the growth of the gene therapy market. In addition, rising government funding, ethical acceptance of gene therapy as a cancer treatment, and an increase in the occurrence of cancer all contribute to the market's expansion. Additionally, there is a market opportunity for gene therapy due to rising healthcare costs, the development of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of reimbursements for medical bills.
The term "gene therapy" refers to the process of treating a disease by altering, substituting, or enhancing a missing or deficient genetic combination that causes the ailment. It is one of the most appealing scientific topics in the effort to combat degenerative diseases. An increase in the prevalence of cancer cases and other chronic illnesses worldwide is driving the demand for gene therapy. The development of gene treatments is anticipated to lead to its approval in the following years, fueling the expansion of the gene therapy market during the forecast period. The goal of gene therapies is to treat diseases by making changes to genetic information, such as silencing errant genes or replacing a gene that causes a disease with a healthy copy of the gene. It has been shown that gene therapy is successful in treating several illnesses. Diseases including AIDS, diabetes, cancer, and heart disease can all be cured with this method of therapy.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in June 2023, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a business that specializes in genomic medicine, and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. announced that they had signed a legally binding licensing agreement for a potential cure for prion disease. Sangamo has created zinc finger transcriptional regulators using its own platform for epigenetic control, and the company believes these agents may effectively and specifically suppress the production of the prion protein, which is the pathogenic factor that causes prion disease.
Based on therapy type, the global gene therapy market is divided into ex vivo, In vivo, and situ. The market share was dominated by the in vivo treatment category. Systemic treatment is made possible through in vivo gene therapy, which can affect several areas of the body or organs. This enables a thorough treatment strategy and is especially advantageous for disorders that appear systemically or impact many organ systems. Future market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by a rise in the use of in vivo gene treatments throughout the world.
Based on vector type, the global gene therapy market is divided into viral and non-viral. The non-viral vector category currently accounts for the biggest market share in gene therapy and is predicted to grow at the highest rate throughout the projection. The important drivers foreseeing the market's expansion in the projected years are the rise in the prevalence of cancer and other target illnesses, the availability of reimbursement policies, and the increase in financing for gene therapy research.
Based on the technique type, the global gene therapy market is divided into gene augmentation, gene Inhibition, and specific cell kill. Among these techniques, the specific cell kill sector held the maximum market share and is projected to expand with similar dynamics. The reason for such growth is due to the high usage of this technique in the treatment of cancer. This method is a key area of study and development in the field of cancer therapy since it tries to transform or kill malignant cells while protecting healthy ones.
Based on the disease type, the global gene therapy market is divided into cancer, heart disease, diabetes, HIV and others. Due to the approval of gene therapies for the treatment of cancer, the cancer category dominated the worldwide market for gene therapy and is predicted to expand at the quickest CAGR. Additionally, it is projected that the availability of gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and the rising incidence of the disease in the population will spur market expansion in the next years.
Geographically, the North American region has captured a substantial share of the gene therapy market. The market for gene therapy in North America is being propelled by the region's rising healthcare spending as well as a solid presence from major biopharmaceutical firms committed to developing gene therapy procedures. The need for gene therapy is being further fueled by the rising frequency of diseases like cancer and cystic fibrosis in the area. Additionally, the industry is being expanded by the rapidly expanding start of gene therapy clinical studies in the area to provide effective therapies for chronic disorders. In addition, the launch of several beneficial efforts by different governments to support innovations and breakthroughs in gene therapy is projected to fuel market growth. The increasing approval rates of novel gene therapies by regulatory bodies to broaden treatment options are anticipated to support the market expansion for cell and gene therapy throughout the anticipated time frame.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global gene therapy market that have been covered include Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd., Pfizer In, Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc., Novartis Gene Therapies, MeiraGTx, San Rocco Therapeutics, American Gene Technologies, Lysogene, AVROBIO Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., and Spark Therapeutics, Inc. among others.
The market analytics report segments the global gene therapy market on the following basis:
• BY THERAPY TYPE
o Ex Vivo
o In Vivo
o In Situ
• BY VECTOR TYPE
o Viral
o Non-Viral
• BY TECHNIQUE TYPE
o Gene Augmentation
o Gene Inhibition
o Specific Cell Kill
• BY DISEASE TYPE
o Cancer
o Heart Disease
o Diabetes
o HIV
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.
• Pfizer In
• Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc.
• Novartis Gene Therapies
• MeiraGTx
• San Rocco Therapeutics
• American Gene Technologies
• Lysogene
• AVROBIO Inc
• Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.
• Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
