Senate Bill 946 Printer's Number 1154

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1154

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

946

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, ARGALL, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA,

VOGEL, DUSH, STEFANO AND COLLETT, OCTOBER 4, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

OCTOBER 4, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 9, 2008 (P.L.1408, No.113), entitled

"An act requiring scrap processors and recycling facility

operators to collect certain information relating to the

purchase of scrap material; requiring commercial accounts;

and restricting scrap processors and recycling facility

operators from purchasing certain materials," further

providing for penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 7 of the act of October 9, 2008

(P.L.1408, No.113), known as the Scrap Material Theft Prevention

Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 7. Penalties.

* * *

(c) Catalytic converter penalties.--A person who

intentionally possesses a detached catalytic converter that is

not affiliated with a commercial account with proper

justification commits a misdemeanor of the third degree.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

