Senate Bill 946 Printer's Number 1154
PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1154
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
946
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, ARGALL, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA,
VOGEL, DUSH, STEFANO AND COLLETT, OCTOBER 4, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
OCTOBER 4, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 9, 2008 (P.L.1408, No.113), entitled
"An act requiring scrap processors and recycling facility
operators to collect certain information relating to the
purchase of scrap material; requiring commercial accounts;
and restricting scrap processors and recycling facility
operators from purchasing certain materials," further
providing for penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 7 of the act of October 9, 2008
(P.L.1408, No.113), known as the Scrap Material Theft Prevention
Act, is amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 7. Penalties.
* * *
(c) Catalytic converter penalties.--A person who
intentionally possesses a detached catalytic converter that is
not affiliated with a commercial account with proper
justification commits a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
