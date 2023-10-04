Senate Resolution 179 Printer's Number 1157
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
179
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, STREET, SAVAL, HUGHES, KEARNEY,
HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, FONTANA, BROWN, COLLETT, KANE,
BOSCOLA, FARRY, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, LAUGHLIN AND
ARGALL, OCTOBER 3, 2023
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 3, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and achievements of JoAnne Epps, 13th
President of Temple University, and expressing heartfelt
condolences to her family, friends, students and colleagues.
WHEREAS, JoAnne Epps, 13th President of Temple University,
passed away on September 19, 2023, at 72 years of age; and
WHEREAS, President Epps was born in Cheltenham, Montgomery
County, on May 28, 1951, and grew up among an active Jewish
community and, although not Jewish, spoke Yiddish fluently,
symbolizing her renowned openness and appreciation of all
peoples and cultures; and
WHEREAS, A first-generation college student, President Epps
received her bachelor's degree in 1973 as a member of the first
coeducational class at Trinity College in Connecticut and
graduated from Yale Law School in 1976 as one of only 40 women
and 10 Black students to receive a law degree that year; and
WHEREAS, President Epps joined Temple Law School's faculty in
1985 after serving as an Assistant United States Attorney in
