Senate Resolution 179 Printer's Number 1157

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1157

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

179

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, STREET, SAVAL, HUGHES, KEARNEY,

HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, FONTANA, BROWN, COLLETT, KANE,

BOSCOLA, FARRY, MARTIN, SANTARSIERO, COSTA, LAUGHLIN AND

ARGALL, OCTOBER 3, 2023

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 3, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and achievements of JoAnne Epps, 13th

President of Temple University, and expressing heartfelt

condolences to her family, friends, students and colleagues.

WHEREAS, JoAnne Epps, 13th President of Temple University,

passed away on September 19, 2023, at 72 years of age; and

WHEREAS, President Epps was born in Cheltenham, Montgomery

County, on May 28, 1951, and grew up among an active Jewish

community and, although not Jewish, spoke Yiddish fluently,

symbolizing her renowned openness and appreciation of all

peoples and cultures; and

WHEREAS, A first-generation college student, President Epps

received her bachelor's degree in 1973 as a member of the first

coeducational class at Trinity College in Connecticut and

graduated from Yale Law School in 1976 as one of only 40 women

and 10 Black students to receive a law degree that year; and

WHEREAS, President Epps joined Temple Law School's faculty in

1985 after serving as an Assistant United States Attorney in

