Senate Resolution 169 Printer's Number 1153

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1153
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
169
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO AND DUSH,
OCTOBER 4, 2023
REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, OCTOBER 4, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Requesting that the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee
conduct a program evaluation to assess the effectiveness and
efficiency of workforce development programs administered by
various Commonwealth agencies.
WHEREAS, A well-trained workforce is essential for this
Commonwealth's families and economy; and
WHEREAS, Employers in many industries face immense challenges
in finding qualified employees; and
WHEREAS, Numerous State agencies, including the Department of
Labor and Industry, the Department of Education, the Department
of Human Services and the Department of Community and Economic
Development administer their own workforce development programs;
and
WHEREAS, Governor Shapiro requested $400 million in
appropriations for an additional workforce training program
targeting infrastructure projects; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate request that the Legislative Budget
and Finance Committee conduct a program evaluation to assess the
effectiveness and efficiency of workforce development programs
