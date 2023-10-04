Senate Resolution 169 Printer's Number 1153

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1153

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

169

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO AND DUSH,

OCTOBER 4, 2023

REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, OCTOBER 4, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Requesting that the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee

conduct a program evaluation to assess the effectiveness and

efficiency of workforce development programs administered by

various Commonwealth agencies.

WHEREAS, A well-trained workforce is essential for this

Commonwealth's families and economy; and

WHEREAS, Employers in many industries face immense challenges

in finding qualified employees; and

WHEREAS, Numerous State agencies, including the Department of

Labor and Industry, the Department of Education, the Department

of Human Services and the Department of Community and Economic

Development administer their own workforce development programs;

and

WHEREAS, Governor Shapiro requested $400 million in

appropriations for an additional workforce training program

targeting infrastructure projects; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate request that the Legislative Budget

and Finance Committee conduct a program evaluation to assess the

effectiveness and efficiency of workforce development programs

