Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,251 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 169 Printer's Number 1153

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1153

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

169

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN, ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO AND DUSH,

OCTOBER 4, 2023

REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, OCTOBER 4, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Requesting that the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee

conduct a program evaluation to assess the effectiveness and

efficiency of workforce development programs administered by

various Commonwealth agencies.

WHEREAS, A well-trained workforce is essential for this

Commonwealth's families and economy; and

WHEREAS, Employers in many industries face immense challenges

in finding qualified employees; and

WHEREAS, Numerous State agencies, including the Department of

Labor and Industry, the Department of Education, the Department

of Human Services and the Department of Community and Economic

Development administer their own workforce development programs;

and

WHEREAS, Governor Shapiro requested $400 million in

appropriations for an additional workforce training program

targeting infrastructure projects; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate request that the Legislative Budget

and Finance Committee conduct a program evaluation to assess the

effectiveness and efficiency of workforce development programs

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Resolution 169 Printer's Number 1153

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more