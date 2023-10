Senate Bill 851 Printer's Number 1158

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - (3) IN ORDER TO FACILITATE THE PROMPT IMPLEMENTATION OF

THIS SECTION, REGULATIONS PROMULGATED BY THE DEPARTMENT UNDER

THIS SECTION DURING THE [TWO] THREE YEARS FOLLOWING THE

EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SECTION SHALL BE DEEMED TEMPORARY

REGULATIONS, WHICH SHALL EXPIRE [NO LATER THAN FIVE YEARS

FOLLOWING THE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS SECTION OR] UPON THE

PROMPT PROMULGATION OF FINAL REGULATIONS. THE TEMPORARY

REGULATIONS SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO:

(I) SECTIONS 201, 202, 203, 204 AND 205 OF THE ACT

OF JULY 31, 1968 (P.L.769, NO.240), REFERRED TO AS THE

COMMONWEALTH DOCUMENTS LAW.

(II) THE ACT OF JUNE 25, 1982 (P.L.633, NO.181),

KNOWN AS THE REGULATORY REVIEW ACT.

(III) SECTION 204(B) OF THE ACT OF OCTOBER 15, 1980

(P.L.950, NO.164), KNOWN AS THE COMMONWEALTH ATTORNEYS

ACT.

(K) SCHOOL BUS SAFETY GRANT PROGRAM.--

(1) THE SCHOOL BUS SAFETY GRANT PROGRAM ACCOUNT IS

ESTABLISHED AS A RESTRICTED ACCOUNT IN THE GENERAL FUND.

MONEY IN THE ACCOUNT IS APPROPRIATED ON A CONTINUING BASIS TO

THE DEPARTMENT FOR GRANTS UNDER THIS SUBSECTION.

(2) THE SURCHARGE ESTABLISHED UNDER SECTION [3345(J)]

3345(J), THE PORTION OF THE FINE ESTABLISHED UNDER SUBSECTION

(C)(1)(III) AND ANY OTHER REVENUE AS PROVIDED FOR UNDER THIS

TITLE SHALL BE DEPOSITED INTO THE ACCOUNT AND SHALL BE USED

BY THE DEPARTMENT TO IMPLEMENT THE SCHOOL BUS SAFETY GRANT

PROGRAM[, WHICH IS ESTABLISHED TO PROMOTE AND INCREASE SCHOOL

BUS SAFETY, EDUCATION AND TRAINING THROUGHOUT THIS

COMMONWEALTH]. THE DEPARTMENT SHALL DEVELOP A UNIFORM

APPLICATION PROCESS TO AWARD SCHOOL BUS SAFETY GRANTS IN AN

