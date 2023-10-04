Senate Bill 947 Printer's Number 1155

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 1155

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

947

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, BOSCOLA, COSTA,

HUTCHINSON AND ROBINSON, OCTOBER 4, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

OCTOBER 4, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in disabled veterans' real estate tax

exemption, further providing for exemption.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8902(a)(1) of Title 51 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 8902. Exemption.

(a) General rule.--Any resident of this Commonwealth shall

be exempt from the payment of all real estate taxes levied upon

any building, including the land upon which it stands, occupied

by that person as a principal dwelling, if all of the following

requirements are met:

(1) That person has been honorably discharged or

released under honorable circumstances from the armed forces

of the United States [for service in any war or armed

conflict in which this nation was engaged].

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18