Senate Bill 947 Printer's Number 1155

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
947
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, BOSCOLA, COSTA,
HUTCHINSON AND ROBINSON, OCTOBER 4, 2023
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
OCTOBER 4, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in disabled veterans' real estate tax
exemption, further providing for exemption.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 8902(a)(1) of Title 51 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 8902. Exemption.
(a) General rule.--Any resident of this Commonwealth shall
be exempt from the payment of all real estate taxes levied upon
any building, including the land upon which it stands, occupied
by that person as a principal dwelling, if all of the following
requirements are met:
(1) That person has been honorably discharged or
released under honorable circumstances from the armed forces
of the United States [for service in any war or armed
conflict in which this nation was engaged].
* * *
