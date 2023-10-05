Lecithin and Phospholipids Market worth $8.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% - Exclusive Report by AMR

Lecithin and Phospholipids Market

Lecithin and phospholipids play an important role in the processing of food & beverage items

Rise in sales of packaged food is fueling the growth of the lecithin and phospholipids market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lecithin and phospholipids market garnered $5.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $8.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Lecithin is widely used in the food & beverages, feed, and pharmaceutical industry. It primarily functions as an emulsifier and dispersing agent. It is derived from the plant as well as animal sources. Plant-based sources include soy, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower, while animal-based sources majorly include eggs and red meat. Lecithin emulsifiers keep the blend of two impossible-to-mix liquids in a stable state. Increasing the shelf life of the end product has helped Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Demand grow over time.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the lecithin and phospholipids industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, ADM, DuPont, MCD Group BV., Bunge Limited, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, Wilmar International Ltd., Sonic Biochem, Avril Group, American Lecithin Company, Vav Life Sciences Pvt Ltd., Sondrugestvo Group, Kewpie Corporation, Fismer Lecithin, and Lipoid GmbH.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global lecithin and phospholipids market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

An emulsifier is a significant ingredient used in binding a product's chemical compounds. Increased synthetic emulsifiers are hampering the Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Growth business since it has been related to gut inflammation in consumers due to long-term consumption. According to the National Center for Biotechnological Information, synthetic emulsifiers, such as polysorbate 80, promote bacterial translocation across the gut wall, intestinal inflammation, and metabolic syndrome. This raises the potential of dietary emulsifiers in illnesses such as coronary artery disease, source two diabetes, and Crohn's disease.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total lecithin and phospholipids market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global lecithin and phospholipids market based on source, type, application, nature, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

The lecithin and phospholipids market is segmented into the source, type, application, nature, and region. Based on the basis, the Lecithin and Phospholipids Market is categorized into soy, sunflower, rapeseed s & canola, egg, and others. By type, it is fragmented into fluid lecithin, de-oiled lecithin, and modified. By nature, it is segregated into GMO and Non-GMO. By application, it is fragmented into feed, food & beverages, industrial, and healthcare. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, The Netherlands, Switzerland, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the lecithin and phospholipids market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing lecithin and phospholipids market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the lecithin and phospholipids market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

