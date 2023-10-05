MACAU, October 5 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-05 11:20

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Early times to morning on 7th Oct Medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

Severe typhoon "Koinu" located at south of Taiwan, is moving west towards the eastern coast of Guangdong.

According to the present forecast track, "Koinu" might move further westward, approaching the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary during the weekend and early next week. It is expected that "Koinu" will gradually weaken under the influence of the northeast monsoon. However, since "Koinu" might weaken slower than expected, and it might undertake a track closer to the Pearl River Estuary, the intensity change and track remains uncertain. Under the combined influence of "Koinu" and the northeast monsoon, showers will increase from weekend to early next week, with force 5 to 6 gusty northerly winds.

Meanwhile, the astronomical tide is not significant in the coming few days in Macao. SMG will closely monitor "Koinu" development and assess the possibility of flooding caused by storm surge in low-lying areas. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.