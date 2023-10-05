Pangea Global opens a Poland branch, increasing global offices to six locations

Pangea Global, a leading Translation and Localization company, specializing in Games and Gaming, opens a Krakow branch to add to its current five locations.

We are extremely happy to open our 5th global office, and especially in Poland, which is now a hub for linguists and language services, as well as being perfectly located to support the Game industry.” — Michal Shinitzky, CEO.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pangea Global, a leading translation and localization company, is thrilled to announce the opening of its sixth global office in Krakow, Poland. This strategic move signifies Pangea's commitment to providing world-class language services while capitalizing on the region's emergence as a pivotal location for the thriving games industry.

The decision to establish a presence in Krakow is driven by several key factors that align perfectly with our mission of bridging languages and cultures:

Krakow: A Thriving Hub for Language Services

Krakow has gained prominence as a major European hub for language services, with a rich pool of linguistic talent and a robust network of educational institutions specializing in linguistics and translation studies. This prime location allows Pangea Global to tap into a diverse talent pool of highly skilled linguists, a key factor in Pangea's services.

Emerging Games Industry Hub

Beyond its status as a language services hub, Poland and the surrounding counties have also emerged as a hotbed for the games industry. With a host of game developers, studios, and tech companies, Poland is an ideal location for Pangea Global's expansion. A presence in Krakow will enable Pangea Global to foster closer relationships with game developers, offering tailored localization solutions that meet the unique needs of this dynamic sector.



Comprehensive Localization Services

Pangea Global offers a comprehensive suite of localization services that cater to a wide range of industries, including software, gaming, e-learning, healthcare, and more. A dedicated team of linguists, project managers, and quality assurance experts work tirelessly to deliver localized content that maintains the original message's integrity while resonating with local audiences.

Pangea Global services:

Game Localization: From in-game text and voiceovers to cultural adaptation, helping gaming companies make their titles accessible and engaging in multiple languages.

Software Localization: Ensuring software applications are fully functional and culturally relevant for users worldwide.

Website Localization: Expanding online presence globally with localized websites that speak to the target audience.

Document Translation: Accurate and culturally sensitive translations for a wide range of documents, from technical manuals to marketing materials.

Audio and Video Localization: Voiceover, subtitling, and dubbing services to make multimedia content accessible to global audiences.

Pangea Global's Global Footprint

Establishing A fifth office in Krakow, Poland, underscores Pangea Global's commitment to delivering language services on a global scale. With other offices strategically located in Limassol (Cyprus), Kiev, London, Boston and Cordoba (Argentina), an effort is being made to cover language needs around the clock, everywhere.