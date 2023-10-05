Businesses are boosting online presence and pursuing tech-forward AI projects, according to internal research from Fiverr.

Fiverr's 8th Business Trends Index revealed that even traditionally offline businesses like shipping and construction are investing in their web strategy

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today released its Fall 2023 Business Trends Index, a collection of trending searches for freelance digital services on Fiverr's platform. Among the millions of inquiries on the marketplace, these services saw the largest percentage increase over the last six months. The data revealed that businesses, from highly tech-driven startups to those in industries like construction and retail, are recruiting freelance experts to help them explore new avenues for growth.

Taking advantage of opportunity is the theme at the center of Fiverr’s 8th Business Trends Index. The main trends to surface in this index include:

(1) businesses exploring new and more specific projects with AI

(2) retail companies preparing to capture modern consumers during shopping season

(3) service businesses stepping up their digital presence

“Businesses are taking advantage of the new tools at their fingertips and the growth potential for their bottom line,” said Hila Klein, COO of Fiverr. “Data from our platform reveals that a variety of businesses — from retail stores to tech companies and shipping services — are pursuing new growth channels. They’re leveraging freelance experts to help make their unique business vision a reality. With the wider adoption of AI tools and signs of a leveling economy, the last six months have brought a new sense of momentum, and freelance talent has played a pivotal role in helping businesses evolve to keep pace and find innovative ways to improve.”

These are the trending global searches over the past six months:

Growing comfort with AI tech and exploration of new possibilities

At the start of this year, business leaders eagerly sought ways to understand and adopt AI tools. The tech still remains top of mind. Search trends show that they've refined their focus, seeking out AI experts to help them create tools and assets aligned with their specific business needs. Still in its infancy, AI technology has spiked demand for experts with specific AI skills, even spawning new AI jobs on the platform. Freelancers with a range of skills — from prompt engineers to AI app developers and AI video editors — are meeting the evolving needs of leaders looking to create next-generation businesses with AI.

AI content editing +10,490%

Prompt engineering +7,345%

AI video +3,746%



Retail revs up ahead of shopping season

In the wake of global economic shifts, retail businesses are navigating a quickly-evolving consumer landscape. The months leading up to key shopping moments, including back-to-school and the holiday season, are a critical time for retailers who are adapting their online sales strategies to more effectively meet modern consumers. Fiverr searches reveal retailers are seeking freelance experts to help them with everything from updating their product descriptions to improving their e-commerce site and creating mock ups of new products.

E-commerce website developer +3,333%

Amazon A+ content +12,256%

Clothing store +525%



Service industries are stepping up their online strategy

Service businesses, like shipping logistics, construction, and repairs are in consistent demand and faced with the challenge of meeting customer needs faster and more efficiently. In an increasingly tech-centric world, these businesses are seeking the support of freelancers who can help them improve their web presence. Many are recruiting developers to build custom websites that will allow them to grow and make customer interaction more seamless.

Trucking website +3,442%

Handyman website +1,398%

Property management website +1,397%



In addition to the global findings, Fiverr’s Business Trends Index also breaks down the fastest-growing searches for businesses in the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Israel, the Netherlands, and the U.K. A country-by-country breakdown is viewable here .

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Press Contacts

Molly Nolan

Sveva Biocca

press@fiverr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc23cd48-6f16-4a5b-ba20-756fd99ff207