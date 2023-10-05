Europe Silica Sand for Glass Making Market is expected to be worth US$ 1654.9 Million at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2033
By 2033, food & beverage packaging is expected to dominate the silica sand for glass making market, comprising over 40% of its shareNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe silica sand for the glass making market size is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 1,107.3 million in 2023. It is predicted to cross a valuation of US$ 1,654.9 million by 2033. The market is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.
Glass is a key component in the automobile sector's windshields, windows, and mirrors. The production of high-quality glass depends on the quality and availability of silica sand, which is a critical component in glass manufacturing. Europe has a robust automotive manufacturing base, and as the sector develops and innovates, demand for glass components is expected to rise, stimulating silica sand consumption.
The food and beverage sector uses glass packaging extensively due to its inert qualities and capacity to maintain product quality. The market for silica sand is being driven by the increased demand for packaged products in Europe as well as the consequent demand for glass bottles and containers.
Europe is renowned for producing high-quality glass, and there may be potential to export goods to other regions and countries with expanding glass production industries. As a result of European producers serving global markets, there may be an increase in demand for silica sand.
Several sectors utilize glass, including construction, automotive, packaging, and electronics. The demand for glass goods might rise as the European economy grows and consumer preferences change, raising the need for silica sand. In recent years, recycling and sustainability have become increasingly important in Europe. To make up for the impurities eliminated during the recycling process, silica sand may be needed in greater quantities for glass recycling operations.
Specialty glass goods, including solar panels, optical fibers, and glass used in high-tech applications, are in higher demand than ever. These specialty glasses frequently call for certain grades of silica sand with unique chemical and physical characteristics, necessitating the availability of a wide variety of silica sands in the market.
Several countries in Europe have large quantities of top-notch silica sand. Significant silica sand resources may give nations like Germany, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands a competitive edge and promote market growth.
Key Takeaways from the Europe Silica Sand for Glass Making Market Report:
The Europe silica sand for glass making industry size at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2018 to 2022.
In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 986.0 million.
The market size stood at US$ 1,064.9 million in 2022.
In 2022, the high-purity segment captured 90.2% of market shares.
Food & beverage packaging is predicted to account for more than 42% of revenue share in 2033.
In 2022, the glass container segment captured 49.6% market share.
Germany accounted for around 18.8% of the Europe Silica Sand for glass making Market in 2022.
The United Kingdom silica sand for glass making market accounted for more than 3.7% of Europe's market share in 2022.
“The region's abundant sources of high-quality silica sand, coupled with its well-established glass manufacturing industry, position Europe as a key player in the global glassmaking market. This strategic advantage, combined with a focus on sustainable production practices, is expected to drive sustained growth in the European silica sand sector for glass making in the foreseeable future”-Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.
Key Players in the Market:
3M Compa Imerys Refractory Minerals
Mitsubishi Corporation
Sibelco Group
Tarmac Central Ltd.
Equoquarz GmbH
VENETA MINERARIA
TERMIT d.d.
Bathgate Silica Sand Limited
Qsand SA Group
SAMIN
CAOBAR S.A.
Quartz Werke GmbH
Europe Silica Sand for Glass Making Market Segmentation:
By Purity:
High
Ultra High
By Application:
Flat Glass
Fiber Glass
Glass Container
Special & Technical
Tableware Glass
By End Use:
Food & Beverage Packaging
Industrial
Pharmaceutical
Scientific Instrument & Analytical Research
Construction
Automotive
Cookware & Utensils
By Region:
Germany
Italy
France
United Kingdom
Spain
BENELUX
NORDIC
Russia
Rest of Europe
