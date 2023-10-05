Vietnamese, Lao capital cities eye stronger cooperation

VIETNAM, October 5 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh and Mayor of Vientiane (Laos) Atsaphangthong Siphandone discussed measures to forge cooperation between the two capital cities in the time ahead at their talks in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Thanh described the relationship between the capital cities a bright spot contributing to the Việt Nam-Laos relations, stressing the cooperation agreement between the Hà Nội Party Organisation and administration and their Vientiane counterparts for the 2022-2025 has created a framework and momentum for cooperation between the two cities to grow further in the time ahead.

He suggested the two sides enhance collaboration in digital transformation, e-administration, cyberspace management and cybercrime combat.

The official briefed his guest on Việt Nam's socio-economic situation, as well as remarkable achievements Hà Nội made in the first nine months of this year, and noted his hope that he and the Vientiane Mayor will reach consensus on coordination formats at different levels in order to raise capacity in some new technology areas.

For his part, Athsaphangthong suggested promoting cooperation activities to build a democratic political system at the district level, and expressed his hope for closer, and more intensive, extensive and practical cooperation between Hà Nội and Vientiane. — VNS