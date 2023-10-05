Timor-Leste partisipa iha Expozisaun no Konferénsia Internasionál ba Petróleu iha Abu Dhabi

Thu. 05 of Outubro of 2023, 15:17h

Timor-Leste's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Francisco da Costa Monteiro, is currently participating in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), taking place from 2 to 5 October in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Organised annually by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for nearly four decades, this year's theme is "Decarbonise. Faster. Together." ADIPEC serves as a global meeting point for the oil and gas industry, bringing together government officials, professionals, experts, and industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and developments in the oil and gas sector.

During the conference, Minister Monteiro represented Timor-Leste in high-level meetings and discussions highlighting the importance of energy transition for socio-economic development. He emphasized the crucial role of natural gas due to its low carbon emissions, encouraging countries like Timor-Leste to explore and develop natural gas as a significant contributor to the nation's socio-economic structure and a catalyst for a swift transition to lower carbon emissions.

In his opening speech, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President-Designate of COP28 and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, urged the industry, often perceived as part of the problem, to be part of the solution to energy challenges. He stated that this is an opportunity to showcase to the world the essential role it plays.