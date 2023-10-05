PRESS RELEASE FROM THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION APIA

UK SUPPORTS SAMOAN BUSINESSES TO SHOWCASE PRODUCTS AT RUGBY WORLD CUP IN FRANCE

Samoa’s vibrant business community is making its mark on the international stage as the Rugby World Cup heats up in France. As Samoan rugby fans cheer on their team at the final group match against England, Samoan businesses are seizing the opportunity to promote their unique blend of culture and business acumen.

The International Trade Centre (ITC), and the United Kingdom Trade Partnerships Programme (UKTP), are sponsoring four Samoan companies on a trade mission to France to bring the beauty of the Pacific to Europe. Mailelani Samoa, Kuki Samoa, Women in Business Development Inc. and Wilex Samoa are participating in the mission.

Mailelani Samoa produces naturally hand-crafted products with organic, cold-pressed coconut oil and other sustainably sourced ingredients (Tamanu oil, local honey and beeswax, natural fragrances, and lemongrass oil) sourced from local farmers.

Also specializing in natural beauty products, Kuki Samoa manufactures artisan skincare remedies from the tropical plants of Samoa.

Wilex Samoa is promoting their “Samoa Noni-Loa” brand of juices made from the nonu fruit which is sourced from across the island. Nonu (noni) is an important agricultural export in Samoa supporting more than 17,000 semi-subsistence farming households. It’s also a superfood known for its regenerative health benefits.

Joining these local companies, and representing various women-owned businesses is the Samoa’s Women in Business Development Incorporated (WIBDI). WIBDI supports local women to establish and maintain their own income-generation projects by providing training programmes in rural areas. The training helps to generate much-needed cash for households and links to international markets.

On the sidelines of the final Rugby World Cup group match between Samoa and England in Lille, France, UKTP will host a series of B2B meetings inviting the four Samoan businesses to showcase their products to UK buyers from various distribution and retail companies.

Through this opportunity, Samoa is set to make a lasting international impression, demonstrating their world-class rugby skills, fostering business partnerships, and highlighting the beauty and potential of Samoa.

For more information about the featured companies:

Mailelani Samoa – MAILELANI SAMOA: Natural & Handmade Skincare (mailelani-samoa.com)

Kuki Samoa – KUKI SAMOA (kuki-samoa.myshopify.com)

WILEX – Wilex Samoa – Samoa Noni Loa is the best Noni juice for… | Facebook

WIBDI – Women in Business Development Inc.

About the United Kingdom Trade Partnerships Programme

The United Kingdom Trade Partnerships (UKTP) Programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, aims to increase trade from developing countries to the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) by maximizing the benefits of UK and EU Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) and the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS). The UKTP Programme works in partnership with government agencies, private sector organisations, public sector institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises and other local stakeholders.