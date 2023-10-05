Global Malaria Treatment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Malaria Treatment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Malaria Treatment Global Market Report 2023" is an all-encompassing information source. It forecasts a 5.14% CAGR, reaching $1.82 billion by 2027.
Malaria treatment market growth stems from malaria's high incidence. Middle East and Africa lead in market share. Key players: Pfizer, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Bayer, Novartis, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline.
Malaria Treatment Market Segments
•By Treatment: Prescription Medications, Vaccines, Diagnostic Tests, Other Treatments
•By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous
•By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels
•By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users
•By Geography: The global malaria treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Malaria treatment encompasses actions for diagnosing, managing, and curing the potentially life-threatening Plasmodium parasite infection.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Malaria Treatment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Malaria Treatment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Malaria Treatment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
