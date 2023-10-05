Submit Release
House Resolution 80 Printer's Number 2104

PENNSYLVANIA, October 5 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and issue a report on the best practices and recommendations for the operation of juvenile detention centers within this Commonwealth.

