High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market Next Big Thing | Prominent Companies

High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market by Product, by Application and by Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global high-power microwave (HPM) directed energy weapons (DEW) market is experiencing a significant growth due to demand for hi-tech weapon systems. Directed energy weapons is a ranged weapon that damages the target using highly focused energy. High power microwave directed energy weapons are capable of incapacitating or damaging electronic systems by means of an electromagnetic pulse (EMP). HPM weapons are used in situations where one target building needs to be engaged & shut down, while not affecting the buildings around it. Moreover, HPM DEWs can be designed to be both lethal or non-lethal based on the application, since energy output can be controlled easily.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Defense contractors are forced to shut down their production operations due to disruption in supply chain caused by the government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Research & development of directed energy weapons will be adversely impacted during the lockdown period, since research organizations rely on international workforce.

Directed energy weapons manufacturers are facing short-term operational issues due to lack of supply of components necessary for manufacturing of such a sophisticated weapon system owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governments have redirected all financial resources to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, hence procurement of directed energy weapons will be delayed until situation neutralizes.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in development of advanced directed energy weapons, increase in demand for high-speed weapon system, and rise in adoption of laser as missile countermeasure are the factors that drive the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market. However, high development cost & policies against transfer of state-of-art technologies hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in military expenditure and breakthroughs in laser technology present new pathways in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲

Countries such as the U.S., Russia, and China have been investing in research & development of directed energy weapons for next-generation fire power capabilities. Recently, in 2019, the US Pentagon has awarded a contract worth nearly 16.3 million USD to Raytheon for a prototype high-power microwave weapons system. The system is the first direct energy weapon said to be able to destroy certain types of drones. The system uses microwaves that emit radio frequencies in a conical beam, destroying a drone's circuit with a burst of high-power microwave energy. The microwave weapons system is able to target drones that are less than 55 pounds and fly at altitudes of 1,200 to 3,500 feet at speeds between 100 and 200 knots, or about 115 to 230 mph, such as the RQ-11 Raven UAV. Further, the weapon system creates an electric-field effect that is basically imposed on the electronics to either upset or permanently damage them. Surge in development of advanced directed energy weapons is expected to boost the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Raytheon Company, BAE Systems PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Moog Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Textron Inc., Quinetiq Group PLC.

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:Lethal, Non-Lethal

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Homeland, Defense

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦: Airborne, Naval, Ground-Based

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East , Africa

