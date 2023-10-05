Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Comprehensive Analysis For 2023-2032

Influenza Vaccines Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2023

The Influenza Vaccines Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company serves as a comprehensive information source, covering all aspects of the influenza vaccines market. According to TBRC's forecast for the influenza vaccines market, it is predicted to reach a market size of $9.28 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63%.

The growth of the influenza vaccines market is attributed to the rising incidences of seasonal influenza. The North America region is expected to lead in terms of market share for influenza vaccines. Major influenza vaccines manufacturers include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis LLC., AstraZeneca PLC, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

A notable trend in the market is the adoption of technologically advanced vaccine production methods by companies to maintain their market positions.

• By Vaccine Type: Inactivated, Live Attenuated

• By Valency: Quadrivalent, Trivalent

• By Route Of Administration: Injection, Nasal Spray

• By Age Group: Pediatric, Adult

• By Distribution Channel: Hospitals And Pharmacies, Government And Institutional Supply, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Influenza vaccines are designed to provide immunity against influenza viruses and are typically quadrivalent vaccines, offering protection against four different flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Influenza Vaccines Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The influenza vaccines market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

