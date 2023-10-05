12Go Is Unveiling the Top Travel Destinations for Family Travel in Asia

Bangkok--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- 12Go, an online travel agency primarily based in and serving the Asian travel market by selling tickets online for buses, ferries, and trains, unveils a list of the most favored destinations by family travelers for summer 2023.





The list was based on the comprehensive ticket data gathered by the company. Analyzing the tickets sold throughout the year, 12Go identified the travel destinations that resonated the most with the customers.





The analysis has shown the ten countries in Asia that have been favored among 12Go's travelers. The list includes travel insights about top destinations in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, India, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.





Thailand secures the first place. Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Koh Samui emerge as the prime family vacation destinations.





Indonesia grabs second place with Sanur, Nusa Penida, and Gili Islands. Breathtaking beaches and water activities, these destinations can offer an unforgettable summer experience.





Vietnam takes third place with its captivating trio of Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ninh Binh. Families can immerse in the rich culture, explore historic sites, and indulge in the natural beauty.





The Philippines showcases popular family destinations such as Bohol, Cebu, and Manila.





In fifth place is Malaysia with its trio of Kuala Lumpur, Malacca and Pahang. Combining urban exploration and outdoor adventure, these destinations are designed for families seeking a well-rounded travel experience.





Cambodia claims sixth place with Phnom Penh and Siem Reap. The country's rich history and stunning ancient ruins offer a journey for families eager to delve into the past.





Seventh place goes to India, with the iconic cities of Agra, Jaipur, and Delhi. Families can immerse in vibrant culture, explore historical sites, and savor delectable cuisine.





Sri Lanka claims the eighth spot, featuring popular places for summer travel, including Kandy and Nuwara Eliya. Families can travel around Sri Lanka to enjoy the green landscapes, tea plantations.





Ninth place belongs to Japan, presenting the dynamic cities of Tokyo and Kyoto. Families can discover a harmonious combination of tradition and modernity and many family-friendly attractions.





Rounding off the list is the vibrant city-state of Singapore. Its unique blend of urban sophistication and cultural charm makes it a fantastic choice for families seeking an exciting vacation.





12Go's top ten family travel destinations are amazing sources for enriching experiences, memorable adventures, and family time.













