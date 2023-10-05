Global Cholesterol Test Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cholesterol test market is projected to hit $11.57 billion in 2027 with an 8.6% CAGR, as per TBRC's Cholesterol Test Global Market Report 2023.

The cholesterol test global market is driven by cardiovascular diseases, with North America poised for the largest cholesterol test market share. Key players include CVS Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Eurofins, Mindray Medical, SYNLAB International, Beckman Coulter, and PerkinElmer.

Cholesterol Test Market Segments
• By Product Type: Test Kits, Test Strips, Other Product Types
• By Test Type: Total Cholesterol Test, High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) Cholesterol, Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL) Cholesterol, Triglycerides or Very Low-Density Lipoprotein (VLDL) Cholesterol Test
• By Distribution Channel: Over the Counter, Prescription Based
• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global cholesterol test market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A cholesterol test is an analysis of blood that measures the amount of cholesterol and other lipids in an individual's blood. Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like molecule that body requires in small amounts for healthy health.

