Investment in Metaverse Architecture: 'NEXUS ONE' Backs STELSI's Vision for Web3

SEOUL, KOREA, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STELSI, a metaverse architectural project, proudly announces that it successfully secured strategic investment from the global blockchain venture capital firm ‘NEXUS ONE’ on October 4, 2023.





'NEXUS ONE' is a specialized blockchain investment company with a history of investing in numerous promising global blockchain projects like Klaytn, PlayDapp, and ProBit. Through this investment in STELSI, 'NEXUS ONE' aims to contribute to developing architectural culture and content within the Web3 ecosystem. This investment is anticipated to generate economic advantages and creative value by establishing a platform that nurtures economic interests and creative values within architectural and lifestyle communities.

STELSI is a metaverse architectural project that leverages Unreal Engine 5 to provide immersive and user-friendly XR experiences. It facilitates the application of blockchain technology across various aspects of the construction industry, including architectural planning, design, construction, management, real estate, and more. With the backing of "NEXUS ONE's" investment, STELSI plans to enhance its platform, expand its services, nurture the metaverse architecture ecosystem, and further activate it by offering a diverse range of copyrighted content.

Sanghoon Sim, CEO of STELSI, emphasized, "Despite the challenges in the global investment market due to external factors, STELSI is committed to building a metaverse platform that transforms the creations of architects and artists into digital assets, thereby opening up new economic opportunities and creative possibilities. STELSI has secured intellectual property related to architecture and art through various partnerships, which has proven to be an attractive investment factor as we strive to make the traditionally conservative architecture industry more adaptable."

Back in March, STELSI was selected to participate in Lambda256's the Balance Grant Partner Program, a subsidiary of the Dunamu Blockchain company. Following a triumphant investment round from the global top-tier crypto fund NGC Ventures just last month, STELSI is on a steady path to expand its global metaverse fund with continuous support from institutional investors and global investment firms, earning fresh attention from both the stagnant crypto market and the metaverse industry.

STELSI showcased the metaverse platform's potential in architectural media art during the Media Art Biennale in June 2023. Furthermore, it continues its efforts to promote artistic value and emotions through digital technology by broadcasting the world's first digital art survival program, "One Earth: Artpia", on Wavve OTT. With the support of numerous prominent companies and institutions, including the Korean Institute of Architects, Korbit(Korea's first virtual asset exchange), Lambda256 (a technology subsidiary of DooNamoo), and Weple (Korea's largest media art gallery), among others, STELSI successfully hosted the inaugural "1st International Metaverse Architecture Competition." This event received enthusiastic support and participation from 26 countries and 33 cities worldwide, serving as a crucial catalyst for discovering promising metaverse architects and artists while expanding the blockchain-based architectural ecosystem.

STELSI is also preparing a token airdrop event worth 10,000 USD ahead of the Stelsi DApp launch on October 16th. The web version of STELSI aims to provide users with an enhanced service that allows them to easily use the STELSI metaverse construction platform, secure rewards and content, and increase asset value.

