Global Automotive Fintech Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Fintech Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive fintech market is projected to reach $78.02 billion in 2027 with a 9.57% CAGR, states TBRC's Automotive Fintech Global Market Report 2023.

The automotive fintech global market is driven by the growing automotive industry, with North America expected to lead, featuring key players like Liberty Mutual Group, Fiserv Inc., Ant Group, The Savings Group Inc., Bajaj Auto Finance.

Automotive Fintech Market Segments

• By Propulsion Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Electric

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

• By Channel: On Demand, Subscription

• By End User: Digital Loans And Purchase, Online Leasing, Online Insurance, In-Vehicle Payments

• By Geography: The global automotive fintech market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive fintech refers to digital finance with the integration of technology into the automotive industry to improve the utility and efficiency of lending finance to automotive customers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Fintech Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Fintech Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

