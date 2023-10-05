Flash News: OKX to Host Proof of Reserves Themed Twitter AMA on October 5 at 08:00 (PST)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 5, 2023.



OKX to Host Proof of Reserves Themed Twitter AMA on October 5 at 08:00 (PST)

OKX will today host a Proof of Reserves (PoR) themed Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X at 08:00 (PST). The AMA will feature OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique and OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai, as well as Blockchain Expert Nic Carter, Trading KOL Crypto Emily and PIXL Partner 3orovik.



During the AMA, OKX's leadership and special guests will discuss topics such as:

• The importance of PoR

• OKX's PoR process vis-a-vis other exchanges

• OKX's future PoR roadmap

They will also address questions related to the significance of monthly PoRs and the potential standardization of PoR processes within the crypto space. Those interested in participating in the AMA can set a reminder for the upcoming X Space session here.

OKX also recently released its 11th monthly PoR on September 26, showing balances of USD$11.2 billion in primary assets. This came days after its PoR was given the highest quality rating among major exchanges by blockchain expert Nic Carter.



OKX's latest PoR covers 22 commonly used digital assets and shows that it has maintained a reserve ratio exceeding 100% for 11 consecutive months across all those assets. In addition to BTC, ETH and USDT, the assets included in OKX's PoR are: USDC, XRP, DOGE, SOL, OKB, APT, DASH, DOT, ELF, EOS, ETC, FIL, LINK, LTC, OKT, PEOPLE, TON, TRX and UNI.

Users can view OKX's latest PoR report, reserve ratios and verify the exchange's solvency here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



