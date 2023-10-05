St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1, Single-Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007371
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10-4-23 at 2121 hours
STREET: 2234 VT-122
TOWN: Sheffield
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Black Top
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Amy Bell
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 4, 2023 at approximately 2121 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 2234 VT-122, Sheffield, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and found a damaged, blue 2018 Ford Focus leaning against the guardrail. The operator of the vehicle, Amy Bell (27) of St. Johnsbury, VT, informed Troopers she was traveling east along VT-122 when she crashed; Bell was unsure what caused the crash. Further inspection of the scene revealed the vehicle had driven off the roadway, struck a guardrail, lost a tire, ricocheted back onto the roadway, and traveled approximately 75 yards eastbound before coming to a final position of controlled rest against a new section of guardrail.
During the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered open containers of alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle and observed Bell exhibiting several signs of impairment. Following standard field sobriety tests, Bell was found to be impaired and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on October 23, 2023 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges prior to being released to a sober adult.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department and Lyndon Rescue.
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Caledonia County
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-23-23 at 0830 hours
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819