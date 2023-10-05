St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1, Single-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007371

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10-4-23 at 2121 hours

STREET: 2234 VT-122

TOWN: Sheffield

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Black Top

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Amy Bell

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 4, 2023 at approximately 2121 hours, the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a single-vehicle crash in the area of 2234 VT-122, Sheffield, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and found a damaged, blue 2018 Ford Focus leaning against the guardrail. The operator of the vehicle, Amy Bell (27) of St. Johnsbury, VT, informed Troopers she was traveling east along VT-122 when she crashed; Bell was unsure what caused the crash. Further inspection of the scene revealed the vehicle had driven off the roadway, struck a guardrail, lost a tire, ricocheted back onto the roadway, and traveled approximately 75 yards eastbound before coming to a final position of controlled rest against a new section of guardrail.

During the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered open containers of alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle and observed Bell exhibiting several signs of impairment. Following standard field sobriety tests, Bell was found to be impaired and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on October 23, 2023 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charges prior to being released to a sober adult.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Sheffield-Wheelock Fire Department and Lyndon Rescue.

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-23-23 at 0830 hours

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819