New Haven Barracks / LSA / DUI - DRUG
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – LSA
CASE#: 23B5003939
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/04/2023 at 1818 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Notch Road / Evergreen Drive
TOWN: Bristol
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR / ACCUSED: Richard L. Cram
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Michael Menard
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE YEAR: 1966
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford - Tractor
VEHICLE MODEL: 5000
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage
VIOLATIONS: LSA & DUI - Drug
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/04/23 at approximately 1818 hours, the Vermont State Police responded a report of a car vs. tractor located at Lower Notch Road near the intersection of Evergreen Drive in the Town of Bristol.
Investigation revealed a blue sedan traveling south on Lower Notch Road attempted to pass a tractor that was turning left off Lower Notch Road onto Evergreen Drive. The blue sedan struck the tractor and fled the scene. Troopers later located the blue sedan and identified the operator as Richard L. Cram (65) of Middlebury, VT. While speaking to Cram, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Cram was screened for DUI. Cram was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs).
Cram was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert and processing. Cram was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by members of the Bristol Police Department and the Vergennes Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.*