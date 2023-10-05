Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / LSA / DUI - DRUG

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – LSA

 

CASE#: 23B5003939

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2023 at 1818 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Notch Road / Evergreen Drive

TOWN: Bristol

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR / ACCUSED: Richard L. Cram

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Michael Menard

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1966

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford - Tractor

VEHICLE MODEL: 5000

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end contact damage

 

VIOLATIONS: LSA & DUI - Drug

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/04/23 at approximately 1818 hours, the Vermont State Police responded a report of a car vs. tractor located at Lower Notch Road near the intersection of Evergreen Drive in the Town of Bristol.

 

Investigation revealed a blue sedan traveling south on Lower Notch Road attempted to pass a tractor that was turning left off Lower Notch Road onto Evergreen Drive. The blue sedan struck the tractor and fled the scene. Troopers later located the blue sedan and identified the operator as Richard L. Cram (65) of Middlebury, VT. While speaking to Cram, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Cram was screened for DUI. Cram was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs).

 

Cram was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert and processing. Cram was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

Troopers were assisted by members of the Bristol Police Department and the Vergennes Police Department.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/23 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.*

 

 

 

New Haven Barracks / LSA / DUI - DRUG

