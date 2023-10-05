Berlin Barracks / DUI / Aggravated OOC
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3005514
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/04/2023 at 2302 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Portal Rd Middlesex, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent and DUI #1
ACCUSED: Kaylee Hedges
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a crash on Portal Rd in Middlesex, VT. Troopers identified the operator as Hedges. While speaking with Hedges indicators of impairment were detected. Further investigation led to the discovery that the vehicle Hedges was operating at the time of the crash was stolen. Hedges was subsequently transported to the Central Vermont Hospital (CVH) in Berlin for injuries sustained in the crash. Hedges was processed while in custody at CVH. Hedges was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/2023 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.