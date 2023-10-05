Berlin Barracks / DUI / Aggravated OOC

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3005514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2023 at 2302 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Portal Rd Middlesex, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent and DUI #1

ACCUSED: Kaylee Hedges

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a crash on Portal Rd in Middlesex, VT. Troopers identified the operator as Hedges. While speaking with Hedges indicators of impairment were detected. Further investigation led to the discovery that the vehicle Hedges was operating at the time of the crash was stolen. Hedges was subsequently transported to the Central Vermont Hospital (CVH) in Berlin for injuries sustained in the crash. Hedges was processed while in custody at CVH. Hedges was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/2023 at 0830 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.