Olivia Elektra Willson-Piper’s Whimsical Poetry Collection "Sleep for Dessert" Takes Readers on a Dreamlike Odyssey
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the looking glass, the enchanting and imaginative poems of Olivia Elektra Willson-Piper's "Sleep for Dessert" invite readers to wander a gritty wonderland where the boundary between reality and imagination is blurred. With a carnival of clever wordplay, Olivia Elektra masterfully constructs a jaunt through a winding dreamscape where curiosity, love, melancholy, and the familiar intertwine.
From clattering birdsongs to the blend of machine and animal, Olivia Elektra crafts a unique landscape where beauty emerges from the mundane. The collection's narrative offers the desire to explore the unknown while finding solace in what we know.
While she has always possessed a creative spirit, Olivia Elektra became an “accidental poet” following a decision to not pursue an interest in fire performing, using poetic prose as a vehicle to document her emotions around it.
As a traveler, linguaphile, and dedicated violinist, Olivia Elektra’s poetic voice harmoniously interweaves her experiences and memories of places visited with the nuances of life on the road. Those experiences amplify her poetic range, enriching her verses with a rhythmic, onomatopoeic quality.
“I want my poetry to help others think differently about their world and not take things too seriously,” Olivia Elektra explained. Through her poetry, she encourages readers to embrace playfulness and cultivate their creativity.
Olivia Elektra’s ability to enmesh readers in the vivid imagery of her work—à la Ray Bradbury—is apparent in poems like “The Girl with the Oxytocin Perfume,” where she writes, “an electric echo of a vowel, / savoury and soft like bread dough / rising beneath chequered tea towels,” and in darker pieces like “Obituary”; “She once told me she fancied a burial— / stargazing with rotten eyeballs in olive soil / with shoes on.”
The illustrations throughout the collection are the creations of Japanese multidisciplinary illustrator Soma Ishii and are the perfect complement to visually contextualize Olivia Elektra’s work. This fruitful collaboration extends beyond the collection with the September release of commissioned poem “The Sun and The Moon,” which includes accompanying music by Ishii.
"Sleep for Dessert" was released today on National Poetry Day, an annual celebration in the United Kingdom (U.K.) that seeks to promote the importance of poetry in our lives and to encourage us to create and share poetry with our communities. As a former U.K. resident, Olivia Elektra penned several of the collection’s poems while living in Penzance, Cornwall.
The collection is now available on Amazon.
For more information about Olivia Elektra and all of her creative endeavors, you can visit her website at www.oliviaelektra.com and follow her on Instagram at www.instagram.com/oliviaelektra.
You can also hear her narrated poetry by going to Olivia Elektra’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@oliviaelektra.
About Olivia Elektra Willson-Piper:
Olivia Elektra Willson-Piper is a poet, musician, and creator based in Porto, Portugal. With a passion for music, language, and creativity, Olivia Elektra's work is a fusion of whimsical narratives and lyrical expressions. Her poetry invites readers to embrace the extraordinary in the ordinary and to explore their creativity. Olivia Elektra also shares her spoken poetry on YouTube, offering an immersive storytelling experience through her love for music and visuals.
