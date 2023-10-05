Lane Closure on County Route 3, Cherry Hill Road, to Begin Sunday, October 8, 2023

Page Content

A portion of County Route 3, Cherry Hill Road, near the intersection of County Route 5, Table Rock Lane, will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on Sunday, October 8, 2023, through Friday, October 13, 2023, for new gas line service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down to the work area.



Alternate Route: Use Chaplin Street.​​