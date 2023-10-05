A portion of County Route 3, Cherry Hill Road, near the intersection of County Route 5, Table Rock Lane, will be restricted to one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning on Sunday, October 8, 2023, through Friday, October 13, 2023, for new gas line service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down to the work area. Alternate Route: Use Chaplin Street.
You just read:
Lane Closure on County Route 3, Cherry Hill Road, to Begin Sunday, October 8, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.